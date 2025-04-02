4/2 Sedona invites residents to apply for the 2025 Sedona Police Department Community Police Academy. The 8-week program will be held every Tuesday evening from 6-to-9, starting May 6-th. Those who attend will learn first-hand how law enforcement works. Topics include patrol procedures, crime scene investigations, use of force and reporting and investigating.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old. Incomplete and/or unsigned applications will not be considered for participation. Applications can be obtained at www.sedonaaz.gov/policeacademy , at the Sedona Police Department front desk, or by emailing Sgt. Raquel Oliver at [email protected] .