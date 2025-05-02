Sedona Police Catch Burglary/Pursuit Suspect

5/2 Sedona Police officers were involved in a lengthy search for a man wanted for burglaries and a pursuit this week. Officials say Tuesday, they were involved in a pursuit with 50-year-old Christopher Sheafe who was a suspect in a burglary. Sheafe crashed near a trailhead and disappeared into the forest. The car he was in came back as stolen. Wednesday evening, a resident with a home on Gambel Lane, called 911, to report a man going through boxes in their garage; they had been watching him via surveillance. A search of the area began, and a few hours later, Sheafe was found and taken into custody. Police are now seeing if Sheafe can be linked to any other crimes.