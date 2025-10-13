Sedona Meeting on Draft Plan to Address Homelessness

10/13 Sedona will hold a meeting this week to gather public on the draft Sedona Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness. The meeting will be held Wednesday, from 9:30-to-11:30, at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on Upper Red Rock Loop Road. The gathering includes a short presentation on the planning process, the draft plan and a presentation on homelessness in the region. The information gathered will be further discussed during the City Council Work Session scheduled for the same day at 3-pm.