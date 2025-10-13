MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Sedona Meeting on Draft Plan to Address Homelessness

October 13, 2025 /

10/13 Sedona will hold a meeting this week to gather public on the draft Sedona Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness. The meeting will be held Wednesday, from 9:30-to-11:30, at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on Upper Red Rock Loop Road. The gathering includes a short presentation on the planning process, the draft plan and a presentation on homelessness in the region. The information gathered will be further discussed during the City Council Work Session scheduled for the same day at 3-pm.

You May Also Like

yavapai broadcasting bridging communities across northern arizona's airwaves
Yavapai Broadcasting: Bridging Communities Across Northern Arizona’s Airwaves
December 29, 2024
the evolution of music discovery in the streaming age
The Evolution of Music Discovery in the Streaming Age
January 14, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025