Sedona Limited Collection Event to Include E Waste/Release Attached

March 20, 2025 /

SEDONA, Ariz. – The city of Sedona will host the free Limited Collection Event on Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the West Sedona School parking lot at 570 Posse Ground Rd., near the Sedona Community Pool.

Waste that will be accepted for the event includes:

  • Small household batteries including AA, AAA, C, D, 9-volt and button batteries
  • Medical waste including liquid medicine like cough syrup and Pepto-Bismol, sharps, prescription pills, over-the-counter pills and vitamins
  • Paper documents (limited to four file boxes of paper per vehicle)
  • Cathode ray tube (CRT)/tube TVs (a limited number of CRT TVs will be collected; first come first served)
  • All types of phones
  • CDs/DVDs
  • Credit card machines
  • Desktop and laptop computers
  • Flatscreen computer monitors and TVs
  • Vacuums
  • Microwaves
  • Other small household appliances
  • Office electronics and other computer equipment
  • Power cables and cords
  • Power tools (batteries included)
  • Radios
  • Security cameras
  • VHS/DVD players
  • Video game equipment

Waste that will not be accepted includes:

  • Commercial business waste
  • Large appliances or items containing freon such as refrigerators
  • Large batteries such as car batteries
  • Household hazardous waste
  • Cardboard
  • Plastic, such as credit cards
  • Three-ring binders

Household electronics, small battery waste and medical waste will be collected by city partners Westech Recyclers, Veolia and Ponderosa Medical. In addition, Assured Document Destruction will have an on-site paper shredding truck.

Disposing of electronics, batteries and medical waste in landfills contaminates drinking water and can kill wildlife. Throwing out electronics can waste billions of dollars in recoverable materials such as gold, silver, coltan, copper, palladium, platinum and other valuable metals. Paper documents can be recycled into new products, reducing the need to cut down forests for paper production. Proper disposal is important for protecting the health of humans and the environment.

This event is considered a limited collection event in that the city will not be accepting items such as paint and lightbulbs like it does during the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event. The next Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event is expected to be held in October.

For additional details on the Limited Collection Event, contact the city’s Sustainability Department at [email protected] or visit www.sedonaaz.gov/waste-collection.

