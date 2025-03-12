Sedona Firewise Workshops

3/12 Sedona, the Sedona Fire District and the Yavapai County Master Gardeners, will host 2-free workshops on Firewise and vegetation management on March 24-th, from 11-to-12:30 and March 25-th, from 5-to-6:30-pm, at the Sedona Library. The Sedona Fire District is also planning a community meeting on the topic of wildfire in the Sedona area on April 2-nd, from 4-to-6-pm at the Sedona Performing Arts Center.

Attendees are encouraged to register. For more information and to register for the workshop, contact city of Sedona AmeriCorp VISTA Amy Wright at [email protected] or 928-203-5115.