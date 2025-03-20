Sedona Fire District to Host Wildfire Information Presentation

3/20 The Sedona Fire District will host a community meeting on wildfire preparedness on April 2-nd, from 4-to-6 at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on Upper Red Rock Loop Road. A panel of representatives from the Sedona Fire District, the city of Sedona, Yavapai and Coconino counties, the Coconino National Forest, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, APS and Arizona Water Company will be on hand to discuss several different topics. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist