Sedona Fire District to Host Wildfire Information Presentation

3/20 The Sedona Fire District will host a community meeting on wildfire preparedness on April 2-nd, from 4-to-6 at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on Upper Red Rock Loop Road. A panel of representatives from the Sedona Fire District, the city of Sedona, Yavapai and Coconino counties, the Coconino National Forest, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, APS and Arizona Water Company will be on hand to discuss several different topics. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation.