Sedona Fire 22-nd Annual Wildfire Preparedness Event in April and May

3/3 Sedona Fire District will hold their 22-nd Annual Wildfire Preparedness Event in April and May. April 26-th and 27-th, Village of Oak Creek residents can dispose of yard waste from 8-to-5 at 6657 Highway-179. On May 3-rd and 4-th, residents can drop of yard waste at West Sedona School on Posse Grounds Road. Both events are free. Fire officials hope the public will use these events to create defensible space around their homes.