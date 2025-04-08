Sedona Curbside Yard Waste Collection Information

City officials would like all residents to think about defensible space around their homes.

SEDONA, Ariz. – Clean up and reduce your wildfire risk by disposing of yard waste during the annual Curbside Yard Waste Collection from March 31 to May 15, 2025.

Find a list of the pick-up days here: www.sedonaaz.gov/curbside and place material curbside by 4 p.m. the day prior to pick-up; the pick-up date is determined by the evacuation zones for all residences noted in the link above and on the post card mailed to every property.

Accepted for collection:

Brush

Tree limbs and trunks: Limbs eight inches or less and eight feet long or less.

Shrub trimmings

Paper-bagged leaves and pine needles: No more than 10 lawn/leaf paper bags. Note: no plastic bags.

Total amount of debris accepted cannot exceed five yards, or a pile no larger than 10 feet long by 4 feet wide and 3 feet tall.

One pile per residence. No community piles, please.

Not accepted:

Cactus trimmings

Appliances

Hazardous materials

Garbage

Mattresses

Other household waste

Material Placement Guidelines:

Place material 2 feet from the edge of the street pavement.

Place material by 4 p.m. the day before your zone’s first service date.

If you miss your window to put debris out, there will be an opportunity to haul your debris, by appointment only, between April and May to the city material yard south of the Sedona Wetlands Preserve at 7700 W. SR 89A. Contact Ryan Hayes, city maintenance supervisor, to coordinate at (928) 203-5063. Do not bring more than 5 cubic yards (a pile no larger than 10 feet long by 4 feet wide and 3 feet tall).

Chipped mulch will be available to residents. Dates and times to be announced.

Creating a defensible space within 30 feet of homes can greatly reduce the risk of wildfire. Tall, dry grasses provide a path for fire, so by removing dry grasses, leaves, excess vegetation and pine needles from roofs and gutters, the fire risk is reduced. Prune tree limbs so the lowest limb is between 6-10 feet from the ground.

The event is also an opportunity to remove debris in drainage areas before monsoon season. Shrubs, loose trimmings and yard waste in drainage ditches can block stormwater flow, increasing the risk of flooding.

For more detailed information, visit www.sedonaaz.gov/curbside or contact Hayes at (928) 203-5063.