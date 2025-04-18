MY RADIO PLACE

Sedona Council to hold Budget Meetings April 30 and May 1

April 18, 2025 /

4/18 The Sedona City Council will hold a special meeting on April 30-th and March 1-st to discuss the city’s budget. The council will hear from the public, the Citizen’s Budget Workgroup and each department. Any departments not heard on April 30-th with carry over to May 1-st. The special meetings will start at 8-am each day. The meetings are open to the public.

