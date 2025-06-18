Sedona – Construction for Andante Drive Begins Monday, June 23

To improve pedestrian access and safety in the Harmony neighborhood, on Monday, June 23, 2025, the city of Sedona and their contractor, Pronghorn Services, will begin construction of a new shared-use path (SUP) along Andante Drive.

Work will occur Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is expected to be complete in early 2026. Please be aware of lane restrictions and construction equipment along the project corridor. The project team will coordinate further with residents who are directly impacted by construction efforts.

This new 10-foot wide SUP will begin at State Route 89A on the west side of Andante Drive, cross the road via a raised crosswalk just south of Lyric Drive, and continue north on the east side of Andante Drive to Thunder Mountain Road. There will be two speed humps installed along Andante Drive to keep vehicle speeds low. Additional work includes drainage improvements and the installation of underground conduit for future utilities use.

Residents reached out to city staff expressing their desire for safe walking and biking in the Andante neighborhood. This included parallel streets of Andante Drive, Concord Drive, Harmony Drive and Windsong Drive. City staff conducted meetings and surveys with the neighborhood to determine where a SUP would best meet the residents’ needs. The project is moving ahead after many years of planning and support from residents and the community.

A SUP is an off-street path designed to serve non-motorized travelers like bicyclists, pedestrians and families pushing strollers for both recreation and transportation. This SUP is part of the Sedona in Motion effort.