MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Sedona – Construction for Andante Drive Begins Monday, June 23

June 18, 2025 /

To improve pedestrian access and safety in the Harmony neighborhood, on Monday, June 23, 2025, the city of Sedona and their contractor, Pronghorn Services, will begin construction of a new shared-use path (SUP) along Andante Drive.

Work will occur Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is expected to be complete in early 2026. Please be aware of lane restrictions and construction equipment along the project corridor. The project team will coordinate further with residents who are directly impacted by construction efforts.

This new 10-foot wide SUP will begin at State Route 89A on the west side of Andante Drive, cross the road via a raised crosswalk just south of Lyric Drive, and continue north on the east side of Andante Drive to Thunder Mountain Road. There will be two speed humps installed along Andante Drive to keep vehicle speeds low. Additional work includes drainage improvements and the installation of underground conduit for future utilities use.

Residents reached out to city staff expressing their desire for safe walking and biking in the Andante neighborhood. This included parallel streets of Andante Drive, Concord Drive, Harmony Drive and Windsong Drive. City staff conducted meetings and surveys with the neighborhood to determine where a SUP would best meet the residents’ needs. The project is moving ahead after many years of planning and support from residents and the community.

A SUP is an off-street path designed to serve non-motorized travelers like bicyclists, pedestrians and families pushing strollers for both recreation and transportation. This SUP is part of the Sedona in Motion effort.

To learn more about this project’s background, visit www.andantesup.com. For questions and additional project information, call the Project Hotline at (928) 852-4164.

You May Also Like

radio advertising a new era of digital integration
Radio Advertising: A New Era of Digital Integration
February 13, 2025
MY RADIO PLACE LAW ENFORCEMENT - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Jury Convicts Prescott Man For Arranging To Meet Young Children For Sex
February 11, 2025
maximizing business profit through a well optimized website
Maximizing Business Profit Through a Well-Optimized Website
December 30, 2024
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital