Sedona City Council Approves Annexation of Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Dells

4/2 The Sedona City Council recently approved an ordinance to annex roughly 3,400-acres of land that includes the City’s Wastewater Treatment plant along Highway-89-A and the Dells. Officials say with a Transit Maintenance and Operations Center being built on City-owned land near the Wastewater Treatment Plant and possible future development of the Dells, the city wants those properties within city limits. The annexed property outside of the proposed build areas will remain open space for the foreseeable future. The annexation is expected to be finalized April 24-th.