Sedona Citizens Academy Sept 22 through Nov 17

August 7, 2025 /

8/7 Sedona is taking applications for their Citizens Academy. Those who attend will learn about how local government works. Some of the topics that will be covered include workforce housing, transit and traffic. The class will be held at City Hall on Monday nights, from 4:30-to-7, starting September 22-nd and continuing through November 17-th. To apply, go to www.sedonaaz.gov/citizensacademy. The deadline for applications is Thursday, Aug. 29, 2025 and the class is limited to the first 22 resident applicants.

