Sedona Airport Named Airport of the Year

5/22 Sedona Airport has been named the state’s “Airport of the Year”. ADOT says the award was given to the airport due to General Manager Ed Rose’s efforts to keep the community informed about the airport’s safety and how the airport benefits the local economy. In addition, they’ve reduced its environmental footprint by offering jet fuel with 30% of its contents coming from sustainable non-fossil sources and updated the Weather Observation System. This is the second time the airport has received this award. The first was in 1993.