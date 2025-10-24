Sedona 2026 Mayor and Council Candidate Packets Available Nov 3

10/24 Candidate packets for Sedona City Council will be available at the City Clerk’s Office, starting November 3-rd. It’s recommended that anyone interested in running, schedule an appointment to pick up and review the candidate packet. The mayoral seat and 3-council seats are up for election. The mayoral seat is a 2-year term while the council seats are 4-year terms. Candidate nomination forms must be filed with the city clerk between Monday, March 9-th and Monday, April 6-th. Contact City Clerk JoAnne Cook at (928) 282-3113 or email jcook@sedonaaz.gov for more information.