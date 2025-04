4/22 The National Weather Service in Flagstaff released the latest Seasonal Precipitation Outlook for the Monsoon, which runs June 15-th through the end of September. The latest guidance from the Climate Prediction Center continues to lean toward a wetter-than-average monsoon across Arizona this summer. Officials say dry winters with low snowpack are often correlated with wetter monsoons. The same goes for a wet winter. Wetter winters usually lead to drier monsoons.