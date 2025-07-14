Road Rage Incident Ends in 2 Arrests in Flagstaff

7/14 Friday afternoon, Flagstaff Police responded to a road rage incident that involved a gun being fired in the downtown area. Officers arrived and arrested the armed suspect, 28-year-old Kavan King of Camp Verde. King was charged with disorderly conduct with a weapon and 3-counts of endangerment. Also arrested, was 37-year-old Gian Rosano of Flagstaff; he’s charged with reckless driving. Police are still working on what lead up to the shooting. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact them.
