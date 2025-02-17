2/17 ADOT says there will be lane restrictions on Highway-69, between Prescott Lakes Parkway and Heather Heights this Tuesday through Thursday for pavement striping. Intermittent north and southbound lane restrictions will occur from 7-am to 6-pm each day with the road reduced to 1-lane in each direction from 8-pm to 6-am each night. All the work in the area should be finished by this fall.