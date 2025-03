3/5 ADOT says there will be daytime lane restrictions along Highway-160, east of Kayenta as a pavement rehabilitation project begins on Monday. Restrictions will be in place Mondays through Thursdays from 6-am to 6-pm each day, through the end of the year when the project is scheduled for completion. In addition to the pavement work, minor bridge work will be performed on Walker Creek Bridge near the Mexican Water Trading Post.