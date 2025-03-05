Restrictions and Overnight Closures on I-40 in Kingman Next Week

3/5 ADOT says there will be overnight lane restrictions and intermittent full closures of up to 30-minutes on westbound I-40 at White Cliffs Road in Kingman for bridge girder placement. The restrictions and closures will occur on March 10-th, 13-th, 17-th and 20-th, between the hours of 8-pm and 5:30-am. Each closure will last up to 30-minutes.