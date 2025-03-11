MY RADIO PLACE

Reminder: Coconino County Emergency Management to test Emergency Notification System Wednesday at Noon

March 11, 2025 /

3/11 A reminder that Coconino County Emergency Management will conduct a countywide test of the Emergency Notification System tomorrow at noon. All messaging received by the public during the test will clearly state that the message is a TEST and that no action is needed. Emergency Management plans to deliver the test messaging to wireless devices and email addresses registered in the system. Prior to the test, all residents are encouraged to sign up for a free Smart911 account.

