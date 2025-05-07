Travel ID Now In Effect/ADOT Release Attached

The federal requirement for domestic airline travelers to have a federally compliant form of identification takes effect Wednesday, May 7. If you plan to use your driver license or state-issued ID card for air travel this summer, visit an Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division office or selected authorized third party locations to get your Arizona Travel ID at least two weeks beforehand.

Without the Arizona Travel ID or other form of federally compliant identification such as a valid U.S. passport, you’ll risk missing an airline flight.

The star in the upper right corner of an Arizona Travel ID shows that the holder has met federal standards requiring extra documentation. This includes:

Proof of identity: a birth certificate or U.S. passport

Social Security number: just the number, not the card

Two documents proving Arizona residency, such as rental or bank statements and credit card or cellphone bills in your name with your current Arizona address

You can walk into an office for this service, but we suggest scheduling an appointment at azmvdnow.gov. The Arizona Travel ID costs $25 and is valid for eight years. The new Arizona Travel ID card will arrive in the mail within 10-14 days.

Now that May 7 is here, you can join 2.77 million Arizonans who have already upgraded to the Arizona Travel ID to be ready to fly.

For information on how to obtain an Arizona birth certificate please visit the Arizona Bureau of Vital Records‘ website.

For more information and a full list of qualifying documents, please visit azdot.gov/TravelID.