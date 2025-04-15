Ranchers Dog Credited With Finding 2 Year Old Boden Allen

2-YEAR-OLD CHILD SPENDS NIGHT ALONE IN RUGGED TERRAIN

On Monday, just before 5 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a missing 2-year-old child who wandered off from his home in Seligman. Over 40 search and rescue members, several deputies, DPS, a DPS ranger, and Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies immediately headed to the property. After 16 hours of searching, a rancher approximately 7 miles away reported that a young child had walked onto his property. Upon arrival at the ranch, deputies confirmed this was indeed the missing boy.

During the overnight search, the DPS ranger rescue helicopter spotted 2 mountain lions among the terrain the boy traveled.

The rancher who located the missing boy said his dog had discovered the boy while patrolling his property and likely protected and directed the missing boy to safety. The boy told the rancher he slept under a tree.

YCSO thanks DPS, search and rescue teams, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Mohave County Sheriff’s office, and the public for sharing the flyer. And of course, Buford the dog, who stayed with the boy and brought him to safety.