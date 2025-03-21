Quad Cities Health Fair March 29 at Yavapai College in Prescott/Press Release Attached

Yavapai County Community Health Services and a host of community partners are making it easy for everyone to march into a healthier spring, bringing free screenings, resources, and family fun to a Quad-Cities Health Fair happening Saturday, March 29, at the Yavapai College Prescott campus. This event is free to attend, and all residents of Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt are encouraged to come!

The doors will open at 10 a.m. in Building 19 and stay open until 3 p.m., welcoming all to take action to improve their physical and mental health, whether by taking advantage of health screenings or by engaging with dozens of providers, non-profits, and family advocacy organizations that will be in attendance. Get a free chiropractic screening, learn about volunteer opportunities, and meet healthcare providers face-to-face. Rumor has it that a Prescott Fire Department firetruck may be in attendance for fire-safety fun!

Attendees can enjoy face-painting, free refreshments, emotional support dogs, food boxes from Manzanita Outreach, and prize drawings. Raffle prizes of $50 gift cards to REI, Hike Shack, and Trader Joes will be raffled off to attendees.

“Yavapai County Community Health Services is excited to join with our wonderful community partners for the upcoming Quad City Community Health Fair. We hope to connect our community with healthcare service providers and resources. There will be something for everyone at this event.” said James Tobin, YCCHS Substance Abuse & Mental Health Programming Section Manger.

Following are some of YCCHS’ many partners in the Quad-Cities Health Fair: Arizona Complete Health, Solari, Granite Mountain Behavioral Health, Yavapai College, Family Involvement Center, Stepping Stones, NACOG, Polara Health, Northland Cares, Precision Spinal Care, Community Nature Center, Midwives and Wellness Collective, and many more.

The Spring Health Fair is benefiting from the following generous sponsors: Arizona Complete Health, Solari Crises and Human Services, Yavapai College, Granite Mountain Behavioral Health and 211 Arizona.