PVPD Offering Free Home Security Assessments

59 The Prescott Valley Police Department’s Police Community Services Unit is offering free home assessments. A trained member of the team will visit homes to check security. Following the assessment, residents will receive recommendations, including improvements to lighting and landscaping. Contact Prescott Valley Police for more information. Tim Langford at [email protected] or 928-772-5166.
