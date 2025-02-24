PV Trying a New Voucher Program for Large Bulk Items

2/24 Prescott Valley is trying a new voucher program this year for bulk trash disposal. The program will run from March 1-st through June 15-th. Residents will need to fill out and submit a voucher request. Each voucher will cover one truckload of trash.

The program begins on March 1, 2025. Go to https://pv-azgov.info/BulkTrash to fill out and submit a voucher request, call the Neighborhood Services Office at 928-759-6010, or stop by the office at 7351 E. Skoog Blvd to request one in person.

Pick the two-week time period in which you want to use the voucher.

Each voucher covers one truckload (up to $50 value). Open to PV residents and PV utilities customers only. A voucher is required for free dropoff.

Pick your perfect time during your approved time period: Redeem your voucher during Waste Management’s hours, Monday to Friday, 7am- 4pm.

Weekend warriors, we’ve got you! There are even limited Saturday options at the Gray Wolf site from 8am to noon.

One trip per household; make sure your trailer and debris aren’t longer than 28 feet.

No hazardous materials (like propane tanks, gas, liquids, or medical waste), tires, appliances with freon, ammunition, or regular household trash. This is for bulk items only. Sorry, no commercial dumping or demolition debris allowed.

Once you request a voucher, please allow 5 business days for processing. The approved voucher can be picked up or mailed upon request.

If you have any questions, contact the Neighborhood Services Office at 928-759-6010 or [email protected]. The office is located at 7351 E. Skoog Blvd., across from the PV Library and is open Monday-Friday from 8am-5pm.