PV Town Council Approves Water Grants/Full Press Release Attached

The Prescott Valley Town Council approved two substantial grants at the October 23, 2025 Council meeting, paving the way for innovative water conservation and public health initiatives crucial to the Town’s sustainable future. These projects, funded through state programs, underscore Prescott Valley’s commitment to responsible water management and ensuring safe, reliable drinking water for its residents.

The first project, focusing on stormwater recharge, will be funded through the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority (WIFA) with a total of $664,358, structured as a 60 percent loan and 40 percent grant. This funding will support the construction of test basins designed for stormwater recharge. One of these basins will feature Parjana’s IRIS system, which will be compared to a control basin without the system. The primary objective of this project is to significantly increase the speed at which stormwater infiltrates into the ground, thereby enhancing groundwater replenishment and reducing the potential for valuable water loss through evaporation.

The second critical initiative addresses drinking water quality through the State Revolving Fund – Drinking Water program, receiving $4,170,000. This substantial funding is provided as a loan with an impressive 90 percent principal forgiveness, demonstrating strong state support for the project. The funds will be used to install advanced PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) treatment, specifically through an ion exchange system, at the Quailwood Well #3. This installation is vital for effectively removing PFAS contaminants, ensuring the continued safety and quality of Prescott Valley’s drinking water supply.

These projects represent significant steps forward in Prescott Valley’s efforts to conserve water resources and protect public health, leveraging state partnerships to bring cutting-edge solutions to the community.