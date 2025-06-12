PV Police Use Flock Safety License Plate Reader to Catch Reckless Driver

6/12 Prescott Valley Police used the Flock Safety license plate reader to catch a reckless driver. Officials say the driver of a vehicle was passing other vehicles, on the dirt shoulder, on southbound Viewpoint Drive. Using the technology, officers were able to identity the vehicle and the driver. When questioned, the woman admitted her involvement. She was cited and released for reckless driving, speeding and passing on the right.
