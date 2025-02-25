PV Police to Launch 2 Part Traffic Education and Enforcement Program

2/25 The Prescott Valley Police Department is launching a new 2-part Traffic Education and Enforcement Program. Each month the agency will focus on a different traffic issue, such as distracted driving, bike safety and speeding. The following month they’ll focus on enforcing the issue they educated the public about the month prior. The goal is to raise awareness of problem driving behaviors and make Prescott Valley a safer place to drive, bike and walk.
