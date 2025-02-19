PV Police to Host First Business Watch Roundtable

2/19 The Prescott Valley Police Department will host its first Business Watch Roundtable next Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 1-to-3 at the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. The goal is to inform the local business community about key topics such as the authority to trespass, how to register security cameras, crime prevention through environmental design and emerging technologies in business security. To reserve your spot, please email Ian Thulin at [email protected] or call 928-772-5168. We look forward to meeting you.