PV Police Taking Signups for Refuse to be a Victim Program

September 24, 2025 /

9/24 The Prescott Valley Police Community Services Unit will host the NRA-certified “Refuse to be a Victim” program on Wednesday, October 8-th, from 5-to- 8 in their training room at the department. The class will begin with a holiday frauds and scams series. The classes are free and limited to 50-participants. Registration is open until October 1-st. To enroll, send an email to Police Community Services Supervisor Jodi Mullins at jmullins@prescottvalley-az.gov. In the email please include the following information for EACH person you are enrolling: name, address, email, and phone number.

