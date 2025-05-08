PV Police Still Taking Signups for Youth Police Academy

5/8 The Prescott Valley Police Department still has room for their annual Youth Police Academy, from June 23-rd through the 26-th. The free program is available to young people, ages 14-to-18 and provides hands-on law enforcement experience, including firearm simulations, CPR certification, and expert training. The class is limited to 15-students. Applications are open now at https://prescottvalley-az.gov/PVPDYouthAcademy and in the department lobby. Applications close May 18. Those accepted into the program will be notified by June 1.