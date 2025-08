7/31 Prescott Valley Police will host a “Refuse to be a Victim” program on October 8-th, from 5-to-8-pm at their training room on East Skoog Boulevard. The class is limited to 50-participants. Register today by emailing Jodi Mullins at jmullins@prescottvalley-az.gov with your name, address, email, and phone number for each person you are enrolling.