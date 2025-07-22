MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

PV Police Looking for Possible Vehicle Burglary Victims

July 22, 2025 /

7/22 Prescott Valley Police are asking the public to help them with some vehicle burglary cases. Officials say the burglaries were occurring in areas around Roadrunner Drive and Robert Road. Although some arrests have been made, police believe there could be additional victims. Police ask residents in the area to check their vehicles and make sure nothings missing. If items are missing, call them. Police are also asking residents in the area, that have security cameras, to check their footage to see if they have any evidence. If they do, detectives would like to see it.

You May Also Like

from am fm to digital how radio stations expand their reach
From AM/FM to Digital: How Radio Stations Expand Their Reach
January 14, 2025
social media can boost radio sales – are you prepared
Social Media Can Boost Radio Sales – Are You Prepared?
June 4, 2025
the advent of radio broadcasting in northern arizona
The Advent of Radio Broadcasting in Northern Arizona
January 18, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Erica HughesPrescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital