PV Police Looking for Possible Vehicle Burglary Victims

7/22 Prescott Valley Police are asking the public to help them with some vehicle burglary cases. Officials say the burglaries were occurring in areas around Roadrunner Drive and Robert Road. Although some arrests have been made, police believe there could be additional victims. Police ask residents in the area to check their vehicles and make sure nothings missing. If items are missing, call them. Police are also asking residents in the area, that have security cameras, to check their footage to see if they have any evidence. If they do, detectives would like to see it.
