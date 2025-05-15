PV Police Dog Walker Watch Program

5/15 The Prescott Valley Police Department is launching their new “Dog Walker Watch” program. The program trains dog owners and walkers to be extra eyes and ears for police and to recognize and report suspicious activity. It’s been adopted by law enforcement agencies in over 2,000-communities. The training will take place on Thursday, June 5-th from 12:30-to-1:30 at the Prescott Valley Police Department training room. To register, contact all Prescott Valley for the DWW training, please email Desiree Kelly at [email protected]