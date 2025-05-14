PV Police Conducted Speed Enforcement Campaigns in April

5/14 The Prescott Valley Police Department conducted several speed enforcement details in April in an effort to get motorists to slow down. Officials say officers wrote 102-citations on Glassford Hill Road, 101 on Highway-69, 62 on Viewpoint Drive, 33 on Jasper Parkway, and 18 on Prescott East Highway. Speed enforcement will continue into the coming months, with additional focus on pedestrian-heavy zones and areas with a history of speed-related crashes.
