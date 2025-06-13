PV Police Citizen’s Academy Sign Up

6/13 The Prescott Valley Police Department is accepting applications for its 2025 Citizen’s Police Academy, which starts August 19-th, and runs every Tuesday from 6-to-9-pm through October 14-th. Classes will take place at the department’s training room. Seating is limited to 40-participants, and a background check is required. For additional information and an application, visit the department’s website. Successful applicants will be notified by August 12-th. visit https://prescottvalley.rja.revize.com/forms/11875.