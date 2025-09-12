MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

PV Police and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Involved in Pursuit

September 12, 2025 /

9/12 Prescott Valley Police assisted Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police with a pursuit Wednesday. The suspect fled during an attempted traffic stop for reckless driving and driving the wrong-way on Highways-89 and 69. During the chase, Prescott Valley Police attempted to block the suspect driver with their vehicles at Highway-69 and Glassford Hill Road, but the suspect rammed a patrol vehicle and continued on. Eventually the driver was stopped and taken into custody. The suspect’s name was not released.

You May Also Like

maximizing business profit through a well optimized website
Maximizing Business Profit Through a Well-Optimized Website
December 30, 2024
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
ai and radio the future of personalized listening
AI and Radio: The Future of Personalized Listening
January 14, 2025