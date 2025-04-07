PV Police and GIITEM Make Several Drug Arrests Following Lengthy Investigation

MY RADIO PLACE

4/7 Last year, Prescott Valley Police detectives with the Drug Enforcement Unit received information about drug activity at a home near Robert Road and Lakeshore Drive. As the investigation grew, the GIITEM drug enforcement investigation unit was brought in to help. Last Thursday, several search warrants were served across multiple jurisdictions, which led to several arrests. Evidence seized included over 1-pound of cocaine, firearms, multiple vehicles and $50,000. Officials say the investigation continues. No names were released.

