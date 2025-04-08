PV Police 7th Youth Police Academy in June

4/8 The Prescott Valley Police Department will hold their 7-th, “Youth Police Academy”, June 23-rd through the 26-th. Local youths, ages 14-to-18, who live or go to school in Prescott Valley are invited to participate. Classes will be hands on and taught by officers. The class is limited to 15-students; applications can be found in the department’s lobby or at https://prescottvalley-az.gov/PVPDYouthAcademy The students picked will be notified by June 1-st.