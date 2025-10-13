PV Packets Available for 2026 Election Cycle

10/13 The Prescott Valley Clerk’s Office has candidate packets for the 2026 election cycle. The Town will hold a Primary Election on Tuesday, August 4-th, for the purpose of electing a Mayor to a 4-year term, 2-councilmembers to 4-year terms and one council member to a 2-year term. If the seats are not filled outright, a runoff election will be held on Tuesday, November 3-rd. Candidate Open Houses are planned for October 21-st, November 19-th and December 2-nd. All sessions will take place from 5-to-6-pm at the Prescott Valley Library. Candidate packet information is available on the Town’s website www.prescottvalley-az.gov/candidates. Interested candidates should schedule an appointment with the Town Clerk by emailing clerk@prescottvalley-az.gov or calling (928)759-3135.