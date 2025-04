4/20 Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation is looking for artists in Yavapai County interested in submitting mural concepts for the town’s Utility Box Mural Project. The deadline is April 30-th. Artists chosen, will be announced in May. If you are interested in submitting a design for the Utility Box Mural Project, please visit prescottvalley-az.gov/registration or contact Parks and Recreation at 928-759-3090.