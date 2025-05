5/30 The vacancy on the Prescott Valley Town Council has been filled. During a special meeting Thursday evening, the council interviewed 4-residents interested in filling the vacancy. In the end, the council voted in favor of Kymberli Lopez. Lopez will be sworn in during the next council meeting, which is next Thursday. She’ll serve until the next regularly scheduled Council election in August 2026, at which time she can run to fill the remaining 2-years of the term. She replaces Bill Williams.