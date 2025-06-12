Pursuit in Camp Verde Ends in Crash in Verde Lakes

6/12 A pursuit ended in a crash in Camp Verde Monday night. The Camp Verde Marshals Office says a deputy tried to stop 40-year-old Colby Jacquez of Cottonwood, but he failed to stop. The pursuit reached speeds of nearly 100-mph on Highway-260. Jacquez reportedly swerved through traffic and rammed a patrol unit before crashing in Verde Lakes. He’s jailed on several felony charges, including assault of a peace officer, aggravated DUI, endangerment and being a prohibited possessor.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Brian Shea – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist