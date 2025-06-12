Pursuit in Camp Verde Ends in Crash in Verde Lakes

6/12 A pursuit ended in a crash in Camp Verde Monday night. The Camp Verde Marshals Office says a deputy tried to stop 40-year-old Colby Jacquez of Cottonwood, but he failed to stop. The pursuit reached speeds of nearly 100-mph on Highway-260. Jacquez reportedly swerved through traffic and rammed a patrol unit before crashing in Verde Lakes. He’s jailed on several felony charges, including assault of a peace officer, aggravated DUI, endangerment and being a prohibited possessor.