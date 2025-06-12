MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Pursuit in Camp Verde Ends in Crash in Verde Lakes

June 12, 2025 /

6/12 A pursuit ended in a crash in Camp Verde Monday night. The Camp Verde Marshals Office says a deputy tried to stop 40-year-old Colby Jacquez of Cottonwood, but he failed to stop. The pursuit reached speeds of nearly 100-mph on Highway-260. Jacquez reportedly swerved through traffic and rammed a patrol unit before crashing in Verde Lakes. He’s jailed on several felony charges, including assault of a peace officer, aggravated DUI, endangerment and being a prohibited possessor.

You May Also Like

ai and radio the future of personalized listening
AI and Radio: The Future of Personalized Listening
January 14, 2025
social media can boost radio sales – are you prepared
Social Media Can Boost Radio Sales – Are You Prepared?
June 4, 2025
MY RADIO PLACE FORREST FIRES - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Brady Fire Daily Update – February 11
February 11, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital