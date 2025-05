5/30 Tonto National Forest and Game and Fish are warning the public about an algae bloom that’s occurring at Apache Lake. Officials say some algae blooms can pose risks to public and aquatic health. The public is asked to stay away from algae and scum in the water, don’t drink it or use it for cooking and avoid eating fish for the time being. Algae blooms are typical during warm periods. It could take a couple of weeks for the algae to subside.