Public Meetings Set for Flagstaff Regional Plan 2045

8/18 Flagstaff will hold a Citizen’s Review Session and 3-public hearings, to consider adoption of the Flagstaff Regional Plan 2045, which updates the city’s General Plan. The plan is available online and the city wants public feedback. The first public meeting will be held at the Flagstaff Planning and Zoning Commission Work Session on Wednesday, August 27-th, at 4-pm, at City Hall. The other meetings will take place on September 10-th at 4-pm at the Flagstaff Aquaplex, September 24-th at 4-pm at City Hall and on October 9-th at 3-pm at City Hall. Each meeting will also be streamed. Written comments can also be submitted in advance to RegionalPlan45Comments@flagstaffaz.gov. Comments emailed to this address will be distributed directly to Commissioners, Councilmembers, and staff. The Flagstaff Regional Land Use Plan 2045 is available online at www.flagstaff.az.gov/RegionalPlan2045, along with interactive maps and supplemental information. For more information on the Regional Plan, please visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/RegionalPlan2045. For questions, please contact Sara Dechter, Comprehensive and Neighborhood Planning Manager at sdechter@flagstaffaz.gov or (928) 213-2631.