Prescribed Burns Being Considered Northeast of Flagstaff Next Week

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., April 4, 2025 — Flagstaff Ranger District fire managers are tentatively planning to conduct two highly-visible prescribed burns next week located east and northeast of Flagstaff to reduce hazardous forest fuels and reduce the risk of wildfires to surrounding communities. The Flagstaff Urban Interface North Weatherford project is 8 miles northeast of Flagstaff in the Doney Park/ Timberline-Fernwood areas and consists of 491 acres. Ignitions are tentatively planned to begin April 8. The Flagstaff Urban Interface South Campbell Mesa project is 7 miles east of Flagstaff adjacent to the neighborhoods of Continental/ Country Club and consists of 2,053 acres atop Campbell Mesa. Ignitions are tentatively planned to begin April 9-11. Smoke will be highly noticeable from the Flagstaff area during ignitions and may impact sections of Interstate 40, U.S. Highway 89, and communities of Walnut Canyon, Walnut Meadow, Cosnino, Timberline, and Doney Park. Should wind and weather conditions become unfavorable, ignitions will be halted, and project plans will be postponed, changed or canceled. Prescribed burns are always dependent upon multiple conditions, including personnel availability, fuel conditions, weather and approval from the Arizona Department of Environment Quality. Prescribed burns may be changed or canceled last-minute if burn conditions do not meet criteria outlined in advance. For the latest information at any time of the day, details and updates about all prescribed burn projects can be found on the Coconino NF Prescribed Burn Projects InciWeb page, which is updated any time new information is available. Flagstaff Urban Interface North – Weatherford Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Location: 8 miles northeast of Flagstaff in the Doney Park/ Timberline-Fernwood areas.

Size: 491 acres.

Type of Burn: Broadcast initial entry burn. Broadcast burning means firefighters will spread the fire across the landscape using drip torches, effectively ‘broadcasting’ the fire with low intensity across the landscape. Initial entry burns mean it has been an extended amount of time since fire has last been applied to the landscape, which can lead to thicker and darker smoke as larger amounts of forest debris are consumed by fire.

Smoke Impacts: Smoke will be highly noticeable from the greater Flagstaff area. Smoke is expected to impact U.S. Highway 89 east of Flagstaff, Elden Springs, Doney Park and Timberline-Fernwood. Smoke impacts are anticipated to be light during the day and moderate overnight as smoke settles in low-lying areas.

Why: This prescribed burn will reduce hazardous fuels in the area. By reducing hazardous fuels, such as pine litter and dried needle cast, during times of cooler weather and lower winds, fire managers can create a buffer zone to safeguard east Flagstaff homes and infrastructure from the risk of catastrophic wildfire during peak wildfire season.

Notes: No formal closure orders will be issued, but members of the public are asked to avoid the fire area. Flagstaff Urban Interface South – Campbell Mesa Dates: Wednesday-Friday, April 9-11, 2025. Location: 7 miles east of Flagstaff adjacent to the neighborhoods of Continental/ Country Club Size: 2,053 acres.

Type of Burn: Broadcast initial entry and maintenance burn. Broadcast burning means firefighters will spread the fire across the landscape using drip torches, effectively ‘broadcasting’ the fire with low intensity across the landscape. Initial entry burns mean it has been an extended amount of time since fire has last been applied to the landscape, which can lead to thicker and darker smoke as larger amounts of forest debris are consumed by fire. Some areas will consist of maintenance burning, which means the area has seen fire recently and smoke impacts from those areas will be lighter.

Smoke Impacts: Smoke will be highly noticeable from the greater Flagstaff area. Smoke is expected to impact Interstate 40 and the communities of Walnut Meadows, Walnut Canyon, and Cosnino. Smoke impacts are anticipated to be light during the day and moderate overnight as smoke settles in low-lying areas.

Why: This prescribed burn will reduce hazardous fuels in the area. By reducing hazardous fuels, such as pine litter and dried needle cast, during times of cooler weather and lower winds, fire managers can create a buffer zone to safeguard east Flagstaff homes and infrastructure from the risk of catastrophic wildfire during peak wildfire season.

Notes: Some trails of the Campbell Mesa system will be closed during the dates of burning.