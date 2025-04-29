Prescribed Burn Planned on the Prescott National Forest Wednesday

4/29 Prescott National Forest fire managers are planning a prescribed burn on Wednesday on the Verde Ranger District, weather permitting. The 972-acre Hooker North burn is located between Dugas Road and Highway-169, on the east side of I-17. The burn should take 1-day to complete. Smoke will be visible from I-17, Highway-69, Highway-169 and the communities of Dewey/Humboldt, and Arcosanti/Cordes Junction.