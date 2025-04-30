Prescott’s New Bulk Trash Appointment System

PRESCOTT, AZ (April 30, 2025) – The City of Prescott’s Solid Waste Division is excited to introduce our New Appointment-Based Bulk Program! Each residential trash customer qualifies for one complimentary collection per calendar year. No more pesky piles left out for weeks, & no more worrying if you missed your opportunity because you can now schedule your pick-up to meet your family’s needs. Pre-Registration is required and will begin June 2nd, 2025.

The new appointment based Bulk Collection is as easy as 1-2-3!

Register online for your pick-up at www.PrescottRecycles.com Get confirmation and instructions from our team. Set out your item by 6am on your scheduled date.

Please remove any items near the curb that you don’t wish to be picked up to avoid disposal and follow guidelines for collection.

Commercial businesses and communities on dumpster service are NOT eligible for this service

For more information, please go to www.PrescottRecycles.com