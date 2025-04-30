MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Prescott’s New Bulk Trash Appointment System

April 30, 2025 /

PRESCOTT, AZ (April 30, 2025) – The City of Prescott’s Solid Waste Division is excited to introduce our New Appointment-Based Bulk Program! Each residential trash customer qualifies for one complimentary collection per calendar year. No more pesky piles left out for weeks, & no more worrying if you missed your opportunity because you can now schedule your pick-up to meet your family’s needs. Pre-Registration is required and will begin June 2nd, 2025.

 

The new appointment based Bulk Collection is as easy as 1-2-3!

  1. Register online for your pick-up at www.PrescottRecycles.com
  2. Get confirmation and instructions from our team.
  3. Set out your item by 6am on your scheduled date.

 

Please remove any items near the curb that you don’t wish to be picked up to avoid disposal and follow guidelines for collection.

Commercial businesses and communities on dumpster service are NOT eligible for this service

 

For more information, please go to www.PrescottRecycles.com

You May Also Like

maximizing business profit through a well optimized website
Maximizing Business Profit Through a Well-Optimized Website
December 30, 2024
MY RADIO PLACE LAW ENFORCEMENT - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Jury Convicts Prescott Man For Arranging To Meet Young Children For Sex
February 11, 2025
the role of radio in community engagement more than just airwaves
The Role of Radio in Community Engagement: More Than Just Airwaves
January 18, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital