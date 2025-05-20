Prescott Workforce Housing Committee to Present City Council with Workforce Housing Policy

5/20 Prescott’s Workforce Housing Committee will present a draft Workforce Housing Policy during a special Prescott City Council meeting next Tuesday at 1-pm at City Hall. The policy outlines different goals, strategies, and potential tools the City can use to support housing options for residents. After the meeting, the council, if needed, will make recommendations for changes to the draft. For more information about the Workforce Housing Committee, go to ParticipatePrescott.com.