4/20 A Prescott woman is facing up to 10-years in prison after being convicted of stealing over $140,000 from her employers. The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old Sheena Holmes stole over $30,000 from a local construction supplies business in Prescott in late 2021 and early 2022. After 4-months on the job, she quit and went to work for a charity in Prescott. In just a year she stole over $111,000 from the charities thrift store. Holmes is scheduled to be sentenced on June 16-th.